By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Kechi Okwuchi, one of the survivors of the Sosoliso plane crash, on Thursday, paid tribute to the dead victims on the 15th anniversary of the crash.

PM NEWS recalls the devastating plane crash that happened on December 10, 2005. Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 was a scheduled domestic passenger flight between Abuja and Port Harcourt. At about 2 pm, the plane crash-landed at Port Harcourt International Airport.

About 108 people died instantly. Two survived.

According to Kechi, on every anniversary of the incident, she rededicates her life to the promise she made to those who died which is “to live for them”.

Read her tribute below:

”Today is the 15th anniversary of my accident, the Sosoliso plane crash of 2005.

”Every year on this day, I rededicate my life to the promise I made, to live for those who passed away that day, especially my school mates, the 60 Angels, and their loved ones they left behind so suddenly.

”This year, many of us had plans that were derailed, hopes that were crushed… loved ones that were lost. This year, I am harshly reminded that life and death are 2 sides of the same coin, and that it is truly through God’s grace that we are on this side of the coin right now.

”Today, I am extremely humbled by the simple gift of life and health.

”As I continue to live for the angels and their loved ones, I will also live with the intent to appreciate every new day as it comes, and to truly live in the present.

”Rest In Peace, angels” she concluded.