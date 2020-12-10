By Kingsley Okoye

Senate has approved the restoration of Abraka State Constituency in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta from the present Ethiope East Constituency.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege on Thursday’s plenary.

Omo-Agege in his lead debate urged the upper legislative chamber to approve the restoration of the constituency in compliance with the declarations and orders of the Federal High Court and Section 115 of the 1999 Constitution.

He said prior to 1999, Abraka State Constituency was a separate and distinct constituency with an elected member in the State House of Assembly.

He said that from 1992 to1993, the constituency was duly represented at the state house of assembly by Mr Emmanuel Ifeta.

He, however, said the constituency was arbitrarily collapsed into the present Ethiope East State Constituency during the 1999 general elections and had remained so.

Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central District, said persistent agitations by concerned leaders, electorate and stakeholders in the constituency led to legal action at the Federal High Court, Warri on March 15, 2015, where INEC was directed to restore the suppressed constituency.

He, however, lamented that the electoral umpire has yet to comply with the decision.

“This has been a source of concern to the leaders and other stakeholders in the constituency,” he said.

In his contribution, Sen. Smart Adeyemi (APC- Kogi), described the collapse of the constituency as a breach of the rights of the Abraka people.

He urged INEC to comply with the court order.