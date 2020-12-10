The historic town of Badagry will, on Friday, 11th December 2020, host the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as he commissions Housing and Health projects in furtherance of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

Mr. Governor will open the Affordable Public Housing Scheme in Idale, Badagry.

The scheme, which has 252 units of two-bedroom bungalows, was built by the State Government, in collaboration with Echostone Development Nigeria Limited, on 12.5 hectares of land.

The Estate is the first-of-its-kind, green Estate, built anywhere in Lagos State with technology that supports housing production within an optimal time frame. It is an eco-friendly housing scheme that is easy to maintain because the design supports energy efficiency in terms of power and water usage.

The Estate also comes with state-of-the-art infrastructures, such as water treatment plant, central sewage treatment, streetlights, spaces for community activities, road network and drainage as well as a perimeter fence.

On the same day, Mr. Governor will open the 110-bed Badagry Maternal and Child Care Centre equipped by the government to provide Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Radiology, Paediatrics, Family Planning and Emergency Services to residents. The Maternal and Child Care Centre will also have Laboratory and Immunisation facilities as well as a blood bank.

With this development, residents of Badagry will not travel long distances for proper healthcare and are guaranteed top-notch medical services in the Public Health institution.

As parts of efforts to ease the burden caused residents by bad roads along the Badagry route, the Lagos State Government has also commenced dredging of the waterways to create a route that will facilitate transportation by boat and ferry from other parts of Lagos to Badagry.

The State Government is not oblivious of the hardship motorists plying the route experience but will continue to work with the Federal Government to ensure that the reconstruction of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway is completed.