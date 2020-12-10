By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Commander, Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Olatunji Disu has been removed and redeployed to Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Chairman, Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Other Special Offences, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi has been redeployed to head the RSS as its commander.

Disu, a Deputy Commissioner of Police was removed and directed to report to the Operations Department of the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

It was also gathered that Commander of the Governor’s Monitoring Team (GMT), SP Sola Jejeloye has been upgraded to replace Egbeyemi as the Task Force Chairman, while SP Ibrahim Bakare has been appointed as the GMT Commander.

Disu has been the brain behind the reposition of the RRS, with most of the stolen vehicles recovered by him as he is a specialist in tracking vehicles and other stolen facilities.

His reign at the RRS represents a clear success, he is the brain behind the successes recorded by the Lagos State Police Command.

He became RRS Commander during the tenure of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode until his redeployment to Abuja on Wednesday.

Disu was Aide De Camp to the former governor and National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2003.

He has also served at the Ogun State Police Command as the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Ago-Iwoye and also led the Nigeria Police contingent on African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS) to quell the crisis in the war-torn Darfur in 2005, among others.