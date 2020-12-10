*IGP, Commissioner of Police condemn dastardly act, vow to ensure Justice

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Uneasy calm now reigns at Rukpokwu and Rumuodomaya area of Port Harcourt where Chukwuma Nnorum, a commercial tricycle operator popularly known as “School Boy” was shot dead by a police officer later identified as Inspector at Mgbuchi-Rukpokwuodu, in the early hours of Thursday.

Business activities started picking up in the area later in the day after sporadic shootings of by Police to ward off angry protesters made up of members of the Keke Drivers Union from taking over the facility.

Our Correspondent reports that security at the Special Area Command of the Police in Rumuodomaya has been beefed up with more personnel and barricades mounted about 200 metres away.

The Police Command has also announced the commencement of orderly room trial of the trigger-happy Police inspector and would ultimately be dismissed and charged for murder.

Spokesman for the Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said “the command was greeted this morning with the sad and unfortunate incident of the death of a tricycle driver who was shot and killed by a Police Inspector on duty at Rukpokwu Junction in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“The incident attracted reaction from the Keke Drivers’ Union but was however immediately contained by our men deployed to the area.”

He added that Rivers Commissioner of Police CP Joseph G. Mukan, has condemned the dastardly incident and ordered the immediate commencement of the Inspector’s Orderly Room trial

He added that the Inspector will be dismissed after the trial and charged to court immediately for murder.

He has equally extended the heartfelt condolences of the Inspector-General of Police and the Command to the families of the deceased and the Keke Drivers’ Union, assuring them that he will do all in his powers to ensure that the interest of justice will be served in the circumstance.

He appealed to all aggrieved persons to maintain restraint and allow the law takes its full course.

The Command assured that so far, the affected areas have been stabilized and security beefed up at the Rumuokoro Police Station to forestall any breakdown of Law and Order.

Public Relations Officer of Rukpokwu Youths Association, Aaron Nnamdi asked the Government to bring the trigger-happy Police Officer to book.

“It is a taboo to spill human blood in Rukpokwu Community not talk of innocent young boy who has not committed any crime.

“We have been appealing to the Keke Drivers Union to remain calm and not take laws into their own hands.

It was later found out that apart from the Keke drivers, others may have also been shot by the police officer.

For instance,a white hilux vehicle with “Operation Sting” inscription on it was carrying two dead bodies were seen at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UNIPORT, while another brought in persons hit by bullets allegedly shot at them when the Police was firing live bullets to ward off angry Protesters.