The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Tokunbo Abiru, who emerged victorious in the Lagos East senatorial bye-election conducted in the state on Saturday was on Wednesday presented the certificate of return at the INEC Headquarters in Abuja.
The National Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr. Adekunle Ogunmola presented Abiru with the certificate of return in an event attended by his wife Mrs Feyisola Abiru.
See photos below:
