By Ayodele Efunla

It was an evening of music spiced with readings of excerpts from Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka’s new book, Chronicles Of The Happiest People On Earth, a new book her published at 86.

The book which launched at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, is coming 48 years after his two works – The Interpreters (1965) and Season of Anomy (1973).

The novel is published by Bookcraft Publishing, Ibadan.

Guests who read excerpts from the book alongside the author included Somtom Asibelibua, who read in English, French and Spanish as well as Richard Move Damijo.

Guests in attendance included the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, Chief, Newton Jibunoh, Kunle Ajibade, Executive Editor, TheNEWS magazine and Professor Ebun Clark.