Peter Okoye, a former member of defunct music group P-Square, has lashed out at people requesting he reconciles with Paul and Jude because they are blood-related.

“Blood is thicker than water! Blood is thicker than water! Please my wife and children are they the water or Zobo?” Peter queried the fans.

He also said people asking for the return of Psquare are “barking” and emphasized that the chapter is closed.

Peter made this known in a statement released on Thursday, titled “Speaking My Mind.”

The message is also to begin a new chapter as fans expect the release of his long-awaited single tommorrow.

Read Peter Okoye’s full statement below:

PART 1. It’s just 24hrs before My long awaiting single FOLLOW MY LEAD Drops! Let me get this off my chest before some people start their usual preaching!

Listen! 🗣 Nothing lasts forever and Change is constant! Every day they continue barking!

*Apologize to your bros🤣

*Bring back our Psq🤣

*We don’t know Mr P… we only know Psq🤣

*He doesn’t know how to sing🤣

*He is nothing but a dancer🤣

*His career is dead🤣

*Such a noise maker🤣

*Why is he so Childish🤣

*You are now an upcoming artiste🤣

Waa! waa!! waa!!!

Pls, let me ask, Have you ever felt liberation when you do what you’re passionate about, follow your dreams, follow your heart. Go back! Go back!! Go back!!! and do what exactly? after saying I dont know how to sing?

And again! Going back is it not for me to make more money? Since you know better! So why is that your problem? I thought I wrote an official resignation letter 4 yrs ago that I was no longer part of the group! Na by force?

For those barking “I only know Psq I don’t know Mr. P and ….” Go to Psq page and do the barking. I am no longer part of the group!

Pls, this page is for me and my dear fans Team P! Please let’s enjoy our new coming single “Follow My Lead” in peace!

Mr. P’s fans is all that matters now! If you are still angry that my handle still has Psq come and remove it yourself😂

We have since moved on and it’s best y’all do the same! Support who you wish to support and move on. It is not a competition and I am not even giving any room for that. So Psq fans Take heart and get used to it! nothing lasts forever! Again Change is constant.

This is no longer about what you want! It is about what we want, so respect our decisions. It’s already a closed Chapter.

We r not the first group to split or make such decisions! Plantashun Boiz, StylePlus, Mohits and Remedies So enough of the time-wasting!

Blood is thicker than water! Blood is thicker than water! Please my wife and children are they the water or Zobo?🤷🏽‍♂️