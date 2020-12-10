By Abubakar Ahmed

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Ibrahim Tudu Tukur Bakura of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Bakura State constituency bye-election in Zamfara.

INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Yahaya Tanko of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, said Tudu polled 23,874 votes to win the election, after the supplementary election.

“The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Dan-Kande Bello, polled 16,546 votes, while Mr Ibrahim Tudu of the PDP scored 23,874 votes and he has been declared elected,” he said.

The state PDP Chairman Alhaji Tukur Dan-Fulani who spoke to journalists shortly after the announcement, charged the winner to justify his victory by being a good ambassador of the party.

The APC had on Tuesday announced that it was boycotting the supplementary election, after Saturday’s was declared inconclusive..

Mr Ibrahim Birnin-Magaji the state Publicity Secretary of the party said at a briefing that the party was pulling out because it had lost confidence on INEC and security agencies in the state.