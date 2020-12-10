SOP Records has premiered the official video of the “Askamaya Anthem.”

The video was performed by the leading women of “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” movie; Funke Akindele Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus and Bimbo Thomas.

This original motion picture soundtrack directed by JJC Skillz. Music produced by PuffyTee and written by JJC Skillz, Martinsfeelz and Kobi Nwamama, fuses Hip hop and Afro-beat and calls for everyone who listens to step back and stand tall.

Omo Ghetto (English translation: Child of a rural/local community) is a 2010 Nigerian drama film written and produced by Funke Akindele.

The film is based on the societal vices by a women-dominated gang.

The film had its premiere at the Exhibition Hall, National Arts Theatre, Iganmu on October 24, 2010.