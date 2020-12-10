By Suleiman Shehu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Oyo State has assured residents of the state of adequate security before, during and after Christmas and new year.

NSCDC Commandant Iskilu Akinsanya for the state announced this in a statement issued in Ibadan.

Akinsanya said that the corps would do the needful to protect the lives and property of residents in the state.

He directed the area commanders, divisional officers and personnel of the corps to intensify security coverage across the state.

Akinsanya also urged residents of the state to engage in their legitimate businesses and be security conscious always.

He called on security officers to be professional and civil in dealing with the public.

The commandant similarly called on parents and guardians to caution their wards against any act that could cause the breakdown of law and order.

In case of any security threats, he directed the public to call by telephone on 09055533303 or 08077513995 and 09070473188 for security intervention.

NAN