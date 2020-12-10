Nollywood actress and single mum of two, Regina Chukwu couldn’t conceal her joy as her son, Richard, clocked 18 today.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram account and described Richard as her husband, love, and backbone.

She wrote: “It’s a special day today cos it’s the day I became a mother for the 2nd time

Look at that, that baby of that year is now 18 😮 like I am shooked (🤣) @iamrichard_nw is now an adult 💃💃💃💃💃

My husband

My love

My backbone

My charming baby

Fact is that, this is the first time we didn’t go extra for your birthday and it goes a long way to show how busy I have been of late, couple with the fact that baba is busy writing exams… anyways we are grateful and thankful

Richard God will bless you dear son

You shall be great

You will do greater things

We love you deep

Pls people help me with my husband a very happy birthday o”

Already congratulatory messages have started pouring in already from her colleagues and fans, with many filled with prayers for the birthday boy!

Regina Chukwu and Richard often dish mother and son goals on social media.

The actress once revealed that Richard dictates her dressing, makeup.

Below are some of their special photos on social media.