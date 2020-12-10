By Polycarp Auta

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has promised to provide an enabling environment for investors and private businesses to thrive in the state.

Lalong made the promise at the Fourth Business Enabling Environment Dialogue/Dinner, organised by the state government on Wednesday in Jos.

The governor said his administration had made giant strides in providing an enabling environment for ease of doing business.

He said that the vision of his government in promoting sustainable economic growth was hinged on the role that the business community play in empowering the people economically.

“This dinner is a forum for us to interact and reflect on what we can do to enhance the business environment in the state.

“Therefore, this provides an opportunity for us to discuss our level of commitment toward the improvement of the business environment.

“You are all aware of the position of my administration regarding economic development, which emphasises the leadership of the private sector.

“Our administration has continued to work on ease of doing business by removing obstacles in the way of investors.

“Attention has also been focused on key enablers, such as peace, security, good governance, enhanced Internally Generated Revenue, infrastructure, education and Information Communication Technology, among others,” he said

Lalong decried the huge setback posed to the business environment in the state and Nigeria by COVID-19.

He said the state government introduced some palliatives to cushion the adverse effects of the pandemic.

“As a government that is sensitive to the sufferings of businesses across the state, we have introduced tax relief as a palliative to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on the business environment.

“Some of these measures include the extension of timelines for filing of annual returns, waivers of penalties and interests charged for late returns.

“Others are the reduction of interest for late payments as well as granting one per cent of bonus to all taxpayers, who filed returns early.

“The rest include the suspension of enforcement of outstanding tax liabilities and reduction of taxes payable by informal sector businesses by up to 50 per cent, among others,” he added.

The governor said that the partnership between the state and Max Air to offer services from Jos to Abuja, had further opened up the state for ease of doing business.

Thereafter, Lalong called for the collaboration of the private investor to grow the state economy.

NAN