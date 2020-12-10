The Lagos State Government, through the Office of Civic Engagement, has launched a toll-free number, 0800- 6424-758 and 0901-5520-00 for 1,140 indigent pregnant women participating in the ongoing Mother, Infant and Child (MICH) pilot research program.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale who rolled out the numbers at a sensitization program on the second phase of the MICH pilot – ‘the research phase” for the beneficiaries at Agege Local Government and Orile-Agege LCDA, said the free toll lines was essential to ensure the research phase is impactful as the line would help the participating pregnant women receive qualitative health care and follow-up through phone calls and home visits by a dedicated team of Public and State-approved Private Community Health Workers and Medical Consultants.

She said in addition, each of the beneficiaries would be added to a social media chat group that would be created in each Local Government Area for direct feedback as part of the monitoring and evaluation process of the Office of Civic Engagement.

The research program which started on December 1st, 2020 for 1,140 indigent pregnant women has had the second cohorts of participating pregnant women signed the attestation forms to confirm their participation in the Three- month research exercise.

The twenty expectant mothers in the control groups drawn from Sango Primary Health Center, Agege Local Government and Odunbaku PHC, Orile- Agege LCDAs were the second set of participating expectant mothers to sign relevant documents for the research study.

Princess Aderemi Adebowale, who personally supervised the signing of the attestation forms, said the research phase of the MICH programme was designed to assess the impact of the MICH nutritious food and supplements on the pregnant women with full monitoring of their existing conditions, along with the diverse medical and social indices starting from December 1st 2020 till the next six months for the unborn children throughout pregnancy till delivery and post-partum.

According to her “the participants in the control group would be given MICH plus food packs and supplements weekly for a period of three months before delivery starting from the commencement date of the research project”.

She urged every participant to attend clinic regularly and cooperate with the government’s team of medical experts, research team and care volunteers at every stage of the process.

The Special Adviser, however, expressed gratitude to the Medical Team of Agege Local Government and Orile Agege LCDAs for their cooperation.