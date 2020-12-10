The Lagos State Government on Thursday honoured 100 workers who are not on the Oracle data-based with long service award.

The officers were drawn from across all Parastatals in Lagos State.

Head of Service, HoS, Hakeem Muri- Okunola, his address at the event held in Ikeja, Lagos, said the objective of instituting the long service Merit award was to direct employees of Lagos State parastatals and government agencies who are not on the state’s Oracle database to further underscore the present administration’s commitment to employees’ motivation and satisfaction.

The HoS, represented by the Permanent Secretary Parastatal Monitoring Office, Mrs Kafayat Ajenifuja, urged the awardees not to rest on their oars but rather continue to exhibit a high sense of responsibility, commitment to duty and unalloyed loyalty which are the qualities and values for which they were being honoured.

“The administration today presented long service awards to 100 state public servants not on the Oracle database of the state government.

“The officers have served the state government in the last 30 years and above. This is in continuation of the laudable tradition of excellence. Let me reiterate that your celebration today represents the State government’s appreciation of your contributions over the last 30 years, not more, to the growth and development of Lagos State”, Muri-Okunola said.

He enjoined all public servants in state to keep up the good attitude to work for which Lagos has earned the appellation of Center of Excellence.

While responding on behalf of other awardees, Mr Oladiran Ajetunmobi, a level 17 officer at Public Service Staff Development Centre, PSSDC, expressed appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu led administration for initiating such a laudable initiative like recognising staff, who are in the Parastatals, especially for the Long Service Award, the first of its kind.

Ajetunmobi also commended Sanwo-Olu for his passion and unshakable commitment to the welfare and well-being of the public servants since assumption of office, as well as the overall commitment of all governors who had served the state in ensuring that salary of workers are paid regularly.