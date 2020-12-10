L-R: Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Art & Culture, Hon. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Gaji; Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Beneficiary, Mrs. Kuburat Adebiyi; Commissioner for Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Cecilia Dada; Representative of the First Lady; Mrs. Olabisi Onigbanjo and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Oluyemi Kalesanwo during the presentation of empowerment materials at the 2020 Mega Empowerment for Vulnerable Women & Indigents in the State held today at the Skills Acquisition Centre, Berger Isheri, Lagos.

One Thousand and Fifty Lagosians were today presented with various items by the Lagos State Government under the auspices of the Empowerment Programme of the Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Ministry.

READ ALSO

The items include Hair Dryers, Pepper Grinding Machines, Generating Sets, Sewing Machines, Popcorn production machines, Clippers, Sterilising Sets and Generators.

In his remarks, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat urged beneficiaries to utilise the various items provided adding that the world is going through significant challenges at this time. Thus making assistance to the vulnerable citizens critical.

He restated the commitment of the Administration to provide succour to citizens especially in the face of daunting challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He acknowledged the contribution of women to the society stating also that the Administration will continue to focus on women by providing methodologies for their advancement.

According to him, “This mega empowerment programme for women and indigent citizens in our State is a step in line to fulfilling one of the many promises made to Lagosians at the inception of this Administration. One of which is to alleviate poverty in our State through empowerment programmes targeted at people in low-income bracket”.

L-R: Representative of the First Lady; Mrs. Olabisi Onigbanjo; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and Commissioner for Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Cecilia Dada during the presentation of empowerment materials at the 2020 Mega Empowerment for Vulnerable Women & Indigents in the State held today at the Skills Acquisition Centre, Berger Isheri, Lagos.

The Governor further stated that the empowerment programme is “effective and pragmatic approach” to empower women for economic independence and self-reliance.

He added “women are powerful agents of change in view of the massive role they play as home builders and change-makers, hence, our relentless commitment to ensuring that the rights of our women are protected and given equal opportunity to thrive’’.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Cecilia Bolaji Dada noted that the need to confront poverty and ensure economic growth informed the empowerment programme which focused on women majorly.

L-R: Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Art & Culture, Hon. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Gaji; Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Beneficiary, Mr. Abdullah Adams and Commissioner for Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Cecilia Dada during the presentation of empowerment materials at the 2020 Mega Empowerment for Vulnerable Women & Indigents in the State held today at the Skills Acquisition Centre, Berger Isheri, Lagos.

She described the empowerment as available to all citizens who needs it without consideration for tribe, gender, religion or political affiliation. She added that trainees of the various vocational centres who were unable to raise capital for take-off were targeted.

Dada further stated the commitment of her Ministry to sustainably Reduce Poverty through the R8 Vocational Centres in the State offering training in 20 Vocations.

In a message to the occasion, the First Lady represented by the wife of the Attorney General – Mrs. Olabisi Onigbanjo urged beneficiaries to utilise the equipment so as to become self-reliant.