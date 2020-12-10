The search for a one-day governor in Lagos State is currently on as the winner would assume duty on Tuesday, December 15.

The pseudo-governor would be the student that wins this year’s Lagos State Spelling Bee competition.

Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Lagos State, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, made this disclosure at a press briefing in her office, on Wednesday.

The Spelling Bee competition according to the DG is to promote healthy academic rivalry among students and enhance their spelling, vocabulary, and public speaking ability.

Mrs. Seriki-Ayeni explained that this year’s edition with preliminary and elimination stages already held, would be held differently.

Only the finalists and their teachers, one student from all 57 local government and council development areas of the state will be allowed access into the venue of the finals. This is to align with COVID-19 protocols. However, live coverage would be aired on Lagos Television and other social media platforms.

The DG stated that runners-up of the primary school category, which would hold on Monday, would receive cash prizes. The overall winner of the senior school category would perform a pseudo-role of One- Day Governor, and go on an education and cultural exchange programme together with other finalists in the category to the Republic of Finland.

Mrs. Seriki said the state government was very passionate about the competition since its maiden edition in 2001. She also said previous outings have yielded (and still yielding) tremendous results not only in the education sector but the economic life of the state.