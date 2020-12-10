By Adekunle Williams

Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday held a one-day Public Hearing on Gender-Based Violence bill.

This bill is for speedy dispensation of justice for Domestic and Sexual Violence and Establishment of Sex Offenders Register.

Speaking at the forum, the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, said that gender-based violence was counterproductive and at variance with the sanctity of life.

Obasa, represented by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Wasiu Sanni-Eshinlokun, said it was unfortunate that domestic violence was on the rise, saying that the issue is antithetical to the sanctity of life.

In his overview of the Bill, the Majority Leader, Mr Sanai Agunbiade, said it would regulate the activities of sexual violence and restore sanity in various homes.

Agunbiade explained that Section 3 of the Bill deals with the establishment of an agency that would ensure that the objectives of the law were realised.

While Section 17 deals with the establishment of sex offenders register in the state.

“The Register shall bear the record of all sex convicts in Lagos State and shall be maintained by the domestic and sexual violence agency,” he said.

Chairman, House Committee on WAPA, Mrs Mojisoluwa Alli-Macaulay, said the essence of the Bill was to protect victims of sexual and gender-based violence from discrimination and stigmatization.

Alli-Macaulay said the bill would ensure that victims of domestic and sexual violence crimes had access to medical, legal and counselling assistance.

She added: “It is believed that this is indeed the best time to consolidate on our gains and create institutions to appropriately prevent and respond.”

The Chairperson of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Lagos State Chapter, Mrs Phil Nneji, applauded the state for the initiative but suggested that the word ‘victim’ in the bill should be replaced with ‘survivor.’

Nneji also advised that the register should be displayed publicly, adding that it was one of the ways to meet up with the international standard.

Speaking on Section 5 (2b), Titi Akoza from Center for 21st Century Issues, opined that philanthropic gestures from public and private sectors should be separated.

She argued that the philanthropy of public and private sectors differ, saying conflict of interests should be avoided.

Mrs Onitiri Kuye from Alimosho Local Government said that sex offenders, particularly men, should have their manhood not only castrated but should be cut off to avoid a repeat of such crime.

Kuye also advised the government to expedite action on quick dispensation of justice.

Mrs Onasanya Adeyosola called for the protection of victims who were willing to voice out, saying that threat to their lives should adequately be looked into.

NAN