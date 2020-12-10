By Adejoke Adeleye

Suspected hoodlums have broken into the Ogun State House of Assembly and carted away the mace, which is the symbol of authority.

The hoodlums reportedly broke into the Assembly at Okemosan through the ceiling in the early hours of Thursday and carted away the sitting Mace.

They were said to have entered the office of the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, where the mace was kept and took it away.

A source within the Assembly told journalist who were not allowed into the complex that this was the second time in the last three weeks that the hoodlums had bulged the assembly complex citing order from above.

An officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who spoke with journalist said “We don’t want to see journalists here today. We are not entertaining visitors today.

“There was an order from the clerk that we shouldn’t allow any journalists to enter the assembly complex today. After all, you have always had unfettered access into the complex. But today, we have been given an order not to allow any journalists into the premises.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun had earlier visited the Assembly for on the spot assessment.

When contacted, the Spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident.

He disclosed that the head of the Mace had been recovered, while investigation into the burglary had begun.

He described the incident as unfortunate, saying that “the hoodlums broke into the assembly through the ceiling, and removed the official mace of the house.

“That is why the Commissioner of Police had to go there for on the spot assessment.”