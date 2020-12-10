By Jennifer Okundia

Canadian-born Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is excited to announce the launching of her daycare center for children with sickle cell anemia.

Appiah in a statement revealed that the idea stemmed from the fact that sometime last year, her friend Jo-Anne Badu lost her life to the disease, and this sad occurrence, birth the project which is dear to her heart.

Jackie in a bid to bring her idea to life refurbished one of the pediatric wards at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital Ghana, and named it ‘Jackie’s corner.’

Her caption read:

🙏🏻

I am pleased to be here to hand over a new daycare center called “Jackie’s Corner” for children suffering from sickle cell disease. Sometime last year my friend Jo-Anne Badu lost her life to sickle cell anemia. It, therefore, touched my heart and also inspired me to embark on a project to refurbish one of the pediatric wards into a fun vibrant daycare center. As we all know Sickle pain is a unforgiven pain and no one deserves to go through that pain. In my attempt to ease some of their pain, I have helped to transform one of the wards into a loving daycare center for their comfort I hope it brings happiness and comfort to the children and also hope in their brief moment in the ward it would help these lovely children forget their pains. I hope this new ward gives them hope to keep living and keep fighting. I am honored to be here. I am privileged that I can smile and make others smile too. It is my pleasure to hand over ‘Jackie’s corner’ to the management of the Korle Bu Teaching hospital. Thank you for allowing me to do this. God bless Ghana and bless us all.

Appiah has received several awards and nominations, including the awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Africa Movie Academy Awards; and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2007.

The 37-year-old movie star has a son named Damien Agyemang.