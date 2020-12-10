By Femi Ogunshola

Benjamin Kalu, spokesperson for the House of Representatives said the House did not act in error by inviting President Buhari.

He said the House has the right to investigate issues bothering the country.

Kalu said the invitation extended to Buhari was not aimed at ridiculing him over security matters.

Kalu said this while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the President was invited for engagement with the House on ways to address security challenges in the country.

He said that the idea of the invitation was to have a feedback mechanism on security situation in the country.

Despite the presidential snub, Kalu said the partnership established by the 9th Assembly with the executive would be sustained.

He, however, said that since Nigeria is operating a democracy hinged on party supremacy, the president can decide to follow the advice of his party on any issue.

“The President is not more powerful than the party, but if he took a decision and his party took another, he must obliged the party,” he said.