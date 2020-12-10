Lewis Hamilton, seven times Formula One world champion, will race for Mercedes in Sunday’s Abu Dhabi season-ender after he tested negative for COVID-19 in multiple tests.

The Mercedes team said on Thursday that Hamilton has already arrived in Abu Dhabi after completing quarantine in Bahrain, Mercedes added.

Hamilton was replaced at last weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix by fellow Briton George Russell.

Russell will now return to Williams for the weekend, reports Gulf News.com

Fans were anxious that — despite matching Michael Schumacher’s record seven world titles with a brilliant run in Turkey last month — the British 35-year-old may not be able to give his campaign a fitting finish as the curtain comes down on 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Following a dominating victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix — the next stop along from Turkey — Hamilton complained of feeing ill and was showing mild symptoms of the virus.

A positive COVID-19 test meant he was forced into isolation and had to miss the Sakhir GP.

However, the man many now regard as the world’s greatest F1 driver will be back in the cockpit at Yas Marina Circuit as he looks to smash more records in a season like no other.