Ghana’s opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected the declaration by the Electoral Commission of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 7 December election.

At a press conference in Accra on Thursday6, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, described the declaration by the EC as flawed.

He said his party would not accept it.

“We roundly reject and outrightly reject the declaration of the sitting President as the winner of the 2020 elections”, he said, according to grahic online.

He said the party’s candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama will soon address the nation with figures and other incontrovertible evidence to back the NDC’s claims.