The National Democratic Congress, said on Thursday that it won both the parliamentary and presidential elections in Ghana, accusing the Electoral Commission of manipulating the results for President Nana Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, who was the presidential candidate of the NDC in the election, said his party will do everything legitimate to reverse the rigged results as announced by Mrs Jean Mensah’s EC.

He spoke at a crowded press conference on Thursday night in Accra.

He dismissed the election results as fictionalised and manipulated.

“We will not accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results which points to an NDC Parliamentary majority,” Mahama said.

“And that is why I stand before you here tonight, unwilling to accept the fictionalized results of a flawed election.”

Mahama reiterated that the party won 140 seats, more than 50 percent of the 275-member legislature.

But according to results announced by EC, 136 seats have been called for NDC, while NPP has 137.

An Independent candidate won a seat, while the last seat for Sene West, won by NDC in 2016, has not been called.

Mahama said he won the presidential election, according to results declared at polling stations and the ‘pink sheet’ copies with the party.

He said his party has all the details and will file a challenge in the court.

He said the presidential election results declared by Election Commission chairman Mrs Mensah were flawed and have been discredited.

He cited the heavy use of the military in the election and the killing of five NDC supporters who were trying to protect their votes.

He said there was no “doubt Ghanaians from every region of this great nation of ours, voted for change, and we did so in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

“I’m a staunch believer in democracy, a system of governance that allows the ultimate decision making power to rest in the hands of you, the good people of Ghana.”

“The sacred verdict of the people must be respected, it must be protected, it has been my pledge throughout my time of service as a representative to the good people of Ghana to do exactly that,” he said.

Full speech later