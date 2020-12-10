It was a mixture of shock, emotion and anger on Thursday as the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, reacted to the alleged killing of at least 16 travellers along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

The 16 travellers, from from Dambatta local government area of Kano, were returning to the state after a business trip to Abuja when they were killed on the road which has become notorious for incidents of kidnappings on Wednesday, according to reports.

Governor Ganduje, in a statement issued on his behalf by Abba Anwar, his spokesman, condoled with the families of the deceased, while describing the news of the attack as shocking.

“We were shocked with the bad news of the death of 16 Dambatta indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway, who were travelling from Abuja to Kano, as a result of an attack from unidentified gunmen

“The news is devastating and frustrating. We commiserate with the families of the deceased, the people of Dambatta local government, and the people of Kano state.

“May Allah accept their martyrdom and may He punish all the perpetrators of this heinous act. There is nothing more shocking than this. We urge people to pray fervently for the reposed souls. And we pray that may Allah give their families the fortitude to bear the great loss.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano state, I am condoling with the families of the deceased and the people of Dambatta local government, over this tragedy. May Allah forgive all their wrongdoings and reward their good deeds.”