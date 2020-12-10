By Taiwo Okanlawon

There was a time when no one considered disc jockeying as a sustainable career but in recent times, a lot of young people have become interested as we now have many successful DJs to look up to.

Meet Oke Adebowale Tony popularly known DJ 4kerty, Nigerian Disc Jockey who has featured A-list artistes like Davido, Zlatan with many trending mixtapes.

DJ 4kerty became famous after featuring Zlatan Ibile and LRR recording artiste, Oladips, in a street jam titled “Again O.” The street-hop jam was produced by Rexxie, who is responsible for some of the latest street bangers in the industry.

Here are 5 things you don’t know about him.

1. He was born ‘Oke Adebowale Tony’.

2. He studied Accountancy at the Lagos State Polytechnic.

3. He is from Osun State but brought up and live in Lagos

4. He has been in the industry for more than 7 years.

5. He has worked with man A-List artistes such as Davido, Zlatan among others.