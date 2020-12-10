By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has described President Muhammadu Buhari a dictator for not honouring the House of Representatives invitation.

The House summoned the president over the growing insecurity situation in the country.

The speaker of the house, Femi Gbajabiamila confirmed that the president was ready to appear before the house.

Lauretta Onochie, aide to President Buhari on social media on Monday, revealed that the president would address a joint Session of the National Assembly on Thursday 10th Dec.

However, the president failed to appear.

🔥FLASH🔥, 🔥FLASH🔥

President @MBuhari will address a joint Session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday 10th December, 2020. pic.twitter.com/vTOtnOfRCt — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) December 7, 2020

Fayose in his reaction said Buhari declined to honour the summons because he does not not have any regard for other arms of government.

“With a democratically elected President who does not have regard for other arms of government, how else do you describe a dictator.

“Before and after 2015, those of you who were opposed to my views on Buhari’s Presidency then cannot but agree today that Nigerians were misled to have elected him”, Fayose tweeted.

I said it on December 1, that President Buhari won't honour the House of Reps invitation on the worsened security situation in the country. Truly he didn't.

With a democratically elected President who does not have regard for other arms of govt,how else do you describe a dictator — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) December 10, 2020