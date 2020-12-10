A participant who tested positive to COVID-19 has forced an abrupt end of the 2020 COAS Annual Conference in Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, in a statement Thursday cancelled the remaining sessions of the conference.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sagir Musa advised all the participants to immediately proceed on self isolation, in line with the Federal Government’s protocol on COVID -19, and to prevent any further spread of the disease.

“All inconveniences hereby regretted please,” Musa said.

In another statement, Musa said that General Buratai had also trimmed the number of guests to the wedding solemnisation of his son, Hamisu Buratai, scheduled for Friday.

Participants at the COAS conference would not participate in the wedding, the statement added.

“The Chief of Army Staff, on behalf of his family, feels honoured to sincerely appreciate, thank and welcome all dignitaries and invited guests to his son’s wedding slated for Friday, Dec. 11.

“However, due to the resurgence of the Pandemic in the FCT, Buratai will be unable to personally attend to, receive, or meet you at the event. All inconveniences are hereby regretted please,” he announced.