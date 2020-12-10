There is palpable panic among Nigerian Army top brass, following the death of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Port-Harcourt, Major-General Olubunmi Irefin.

Irefin, who was attending the Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja died of COVID-19 complications.

The conference has since been cancelled by the army authorities.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.General Tukur Buratai, initially said he cancelled the conference after one officer tested positive.

But The Sun newspaper said the person was the GOC in Port Harcourt.

Buratai has meanwhile directed all the participants at the conference, comprising Principal Staff Officers, GOCs, Commandants of army schools, Commanders of army operations, among other participants, to embark on 14 days isolation.

He has also disinvited them from the wedding of his son taking place in Abuja on Friday.