Nigeria’s death toll from COVID-19 complications rose to 1,184 on Wednesday, with two new deaths in Abuja and Taraba state.

Abuja, the second worst hit by the virus, recorded one fatality, its 84th since the pandemic began in February.

Similarly, Taraba, which is 31st on the national grim chart, with cumulative 195 cases, also logged a new death, its 7th till date.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced 474 new confirmed cases for Wednesday.

The FCT Abuja posted 180 cases, followed by Lagos with 134.

Kaduna which since 1 December has been in league with Abuja and Lagos, with most cases, recorded zero for Wednesday.

Instead, Kebbi with 45 cases and Adamawa with 26 were states that reported significant cases.

But the NCDC explained that the figures for the two states did not represent single day counts.

“Our confirmed cases today includes data reported from Kebbi and Adamawa over 2 weeks”, the agency said.

The agency also summarised the national COVID-19 situation:

“Till date, 70,669 cases have been confirmed, 65,242 cases have been discharged and 1,184 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, it wrote on its website.

Breakdown of 474 new cases

FCT-180

Lagos-134

Kebbi-45

Adamawa-26

Plateau-16

Enugu-14

Taraba-14

Gombe-12

Nasarawa-8

Yobe-8

Rivers-5

Ogun-5

Kwara-2

Ekiti-2

Sokoto-2

Osun-1

