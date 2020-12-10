By Stellamaris Ashinze

Google, on Wednesday, said that Coronavirus, Joe Biden, Davido, Kobe Bryant and Martinis topped the results of its 2020 Year-in-Search.

Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communication Officer, WEST Africa, Google, said in a statement that Google’s 2020 Year-in-Search compiled the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captured the world’s attention in the year.

Kola-Ogunlade said that just as Search helps people to explore and discover a world of information, there were many ways to explore the year through the lens of Google Search.

He said that from overall global stories to hundreds of top 10 lists of trending topics across pop culture and lifestyle, sports, music, news, and more from across almost 70 countries.

According to him, Coronavirus was top on everyone’s minds in 2020 and the pandemic’s impact was reflected also in the Search lists.

‘’Pandemic notwithstanding, Nigerians’ interest in celebrities, music, movies and TV shows showed strongly again in 2020 Year-in-Search lists.

‘’From ‘how to make hand sanitiser’ to ‘Rema’, ‘Betty – Butter’ and ‘Mulan’, Nigerians use Search to explore their world.

‘’Other top trending global search included election results, zoom, India Vs News Zealand, Google classroom, ASUU, Naira Marley, among others,’’ he said.

Kola-Ogunlade listed other trending searches as recipes, trending questions, trending people, trending songs, and others.

NAN