Wizkid performs at Burna Boy’s show

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian award-winning singers, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy and Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid won big at the 2020 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) awards held virtually on Wednesday night.

The event which was streamed live on YouTube celebrated the best and brightest talent in the UK’s thriving Black music scene, alongside more established UK and international names and was hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz.

The event featured performances from Headie One feat. M Huncho, H.E.R., Tiwa Savage, Ms Banks, Davido, Young T & Bugsey, Shaybo, Tiana Major9, Stylo G & Kojey Radical.

READ ALSO  Burna Boy sings about #LekkiMassacre in new song "20-10-20"

Burna Boy clinched the “Best International Artiste” over other top international stars like Drake, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke, Popcaan, Roddy Ricch, Rema, Shenseea, Summer Walker, H.E.R and Lil Baby.

Wizkid also emerged winner of the “Best African Act”, a category which had a competitive lineup of stars like Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Rema, Master KG, Adekunle Gold, NSG, Afro B, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.