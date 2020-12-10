President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to honour the invitation by the House of Representatives to address them on the security situation in the country.

Buhari was a no-show as plenary commenced on Thursday.

The House in a resolution on 1 December invited Buhari to address them on the true state of the security situation in the country, in the wake of the killings of 78 rice farmers by Boko Haram.

The invitation was delivered to the President by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and other leaders.

Buhari at the meeting agreed to address the House.

Few days after, the President’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie announced on 7 December that the President will address a joint session of the National Assembly today.

But at the commencement of plenary on Thursday, there was no sight of President Buhari.

Reps Solomon Bob from Rivers State raised a point of order over the President’s no-show.

He asked the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to update the House.

In response, Gbajabiamila said the House will wait for official communication from the President.

The President’s refusal to show up may have been because of the advisory by Justice Minister and Attorney General Abubakar Malami.

He issued a statement on Wednesday, saying the National Assembly has no right to invite Buhari.

His comment has been roundly debunked by several senior lawyers.