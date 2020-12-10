Suspected bandits have attacked two communities, Yakila and Garin Gabbas in Rafi LGA of Niger state, kidnapping several people.

Yakila community was attacked at about 2.30am today, a resident said.

One of the people kidnapped is a youth leader of the All Progressives Congress in Garin Gabbas, Channels TV reported.

The bandits also kidnapped the District head of Gunna in Yakila, alongside children of two health workers said to be working at a Primary Health Care Centre in the area.

The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Inga confirmed this to Channels Television via telephone conversation on Thursday.

According to him, several members of the communities are still missing, making it difficult to ascertain the number of other persons who might have been abducted by the bandits.

“We are still gathering details on the attacks. We will keep you updated.” Inga said.