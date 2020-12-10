By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
Former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has said that the recently concluded election in Ghana should be an eye-opener for Nigeria.
The Waziri Adamawa stated this as he congratulated President Nana Akufo-Addo on his re-election.
“Congratulations to President Akufo-Addo on his reelection. The smooth conduct of the Ghana elections should be an eye-opener to our nation.
Atiku said further that Nigeria has to undertake electoral reforms to improve and strengthen the country’s electoral processes.
“We must undertake far-reaching electoral reforms that address the shortcomings of our previous experiences and strengthens our electoral process.
The electoral commission on Wednesday announced Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo winner of the election held on 7 December.
