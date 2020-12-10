By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has told fans guilty of body shaming her to desist and not send her to an early grave.

The plus-size movie star made it clear via her Instagram page that being chubby is not a crime as she slammed critics.

According to Eniola Badmus, body shamers are the reason a lot of people go into depression and people are so quick to pay tributes to the dead.

She said her plus-size body they criticise puts food on her table and brings joy and laughter to fans when watching her on TV.

She then urged her fans, family, and friends to give her a break and let her live her life.

In recent months, the actress has been on a weight loss journey.

She has shared pictures of the journey so far via her social media pages.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIlB7CGj8Il/