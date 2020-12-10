The former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, mounted a new drama at the Federal High Court in Abuja Thursday.

The former fugitive who is facing money laundering charge, collapsed before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He slumped after the court resumed proceedings in the 12-count charge filed against him and his company by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The court rose abruptly to enable officials of the Correctional Service and relations of the former pension boss to attend to him.

Maina on Wednesday after the EFCC closed its case with nine witnesses, secured permission of the court to enter a no-case-submission.

