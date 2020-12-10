Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad would inaugurate on Monday 72 lawyers recently elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

The Chief Justice would administer the oaths on the 72 SANs at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court.

The inauguration of the new SANs is part of the events that will formally flag off the 2020/2021 legal year of the court.

Director of Information of the Supreme Court, Dr. Akande Festus disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He also recalled that the 2019/2020 legal year officially ended on Friday, September, 11. 2020 noting that the event would be limited to stakeholders and dignitaries attendance.

This is to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The statement reads “Even though normal court sittings started almost immediately after the formal end of the last legal year, no official ceremony has been held in accordance with the age-long tradition of the Supreme Court to formally herald the commencement of the new legal year due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, in strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol, spouses, and friends of the 72 new Senior Advocates will not be allowed into the Courtroom as was done in the past.”