Zimbabwe reported 73 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 10,912, the health ministry tweeted Wednesday on its official account.

The country also reported nine more deaths from the virus, raising the national count to 303, said the ministry.

A total of 9,062 people have recovered from the disease across the land-locked country in southern Africa.

Meanwhile, Niger has confirmed 93 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 1,987.

This is according to the country’s Ministry of Public Health.

One more death from the virus was reported, raising the nationwide death toll to 79.

In a bid to contain the pandemic, the ministry urged the public to wash hands, wear face masks, and avoid fake news.