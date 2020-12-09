By Abankula

Former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has set tongues wagging playing hosts to all kinds of August visitors at his famous Bourdillon home in Ikoyi.

When he is not at home receiving visitors, he is also on the road, contact-touching.

Some busybodies swore that the spate of visits and visitors is all about 2023.

Tinubu is yet to announce any interest in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, but the train of visitors to Bourdillon is making people jump to conclusions.

His latest visitor on Tuesday was Rashidi Ladoja, former governor of Oyo State, who was in PDP, Accord Party, African Democratic Congress and now Zenith Labour Party.

The visit may, however, be a longtime-no-see one.

Tinubu and Ladoja served in the Senate between 1992 and 1993.

They were also members of the Social Democratic Party and joined NADECO in the turbulent days of 1993 June 12 struggle.