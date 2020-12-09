Sellbeta is one of the fastest growing online classified advertisement companies in Nigeria.

The website sellbeta.com is visited by a lot of people every day.

Sellbeta has one of the most visited websites in Nigeria. As of early 2020, this online platform has over 200,000 product advertisements.

Just like Amazon, Craiglist, Olx and eBay, you are allowed to list your products on Sellbeta, the platform will help you market the products.

Sellbeta does not charge a fee when your product is bought because you will be the one to negotiate with your buyer and sellbeta doesn’t take commission from your sales.

To buy any product on this platform, you just need to search the website, input your state and you are likely to see sellers who are offering to sell the products you want to buy.

Products sold on Sellbeta are categorized under the below headings:

• Vehicles

• Real Estate

• Mobile phones and tablets

• Fashion

• Pets & Animals

• Home and garden

• Repair and construction

• Electronics

• Health and beauty

• Jobs

• ETC.

How to make money from Sellbeta Nigeria

Buy and sell used cars

You can get good deals on cars on Sellbeta especially if the cars are used vehicles. I know a young man who makes about N200,000 using this platform every month.

What does he do? He searches for good deals on used cars when he gets cars that are very cheap. He buys them and resells at a good profit.

The trick is to look out for cars advertised on the platform if you spot anyone with a price below the market value. Research about the authenticity and buy. You can then quickly sell at profit.

Toyota cars are especially very good and marketable cars.

Buy and sell smartphones

Nigerians, especially the young ones, are very crazy about smartphones. Ask a young woman out in Nigeria, there are chances that the first thing she will ask you to get for her is a smartphone.

Nigerians also love buying used smartphones because the cost of new ones is very high. This is an opportunity for a savvy businessman.

Just go on this online platform, search for cheap smartphones, check the authenticity, buy and resell. You can even resell on Sellbeta and make profit. You can also resell the smartphones in your store or on other online platforms like Jumia and Konga.

Buy and sell laptops

Like smartphones, people like to own laptops and tablets. You are likely to get these gadgets at rock bottom prices on Sellbeta.

If you are a businessman, you can quickly resell to other people and make profit. This is similar to arbitrage.

You can buy laptops and tablets and go to popular markets like Computer Village, Lagos to resell.

Buy and sell shoes

You can get really cheap and nice shoes on Sellbeta Nigeria, you just need to search through the portal and buy the ones you feel you can sell at profit.

I know a number of women who buy shoes on this portal, only for them to resell at good prices.

Buy and sell clothes

You can also buy both new and used clothes on this online portal. You need to know the prevailing prices of the types of clothes you want to buy. This will guide you to pick the clothes that are very cheap.

Scrape data from Sellbeta

Sellbeta is data-rich. You can scrape a lot of information and data from it for research and business purposes. A friend of mine scrapes product prices from this website and sells to people at good prices.

How to advertise on Sellbeta Nigeria

To advertise on this platform, you need to take the following steps:

Register with sellbeta.com, you need to fill in your name, email address and create a username and password

Take photos of the products you wish to upload on to the platform

Upload the photos on the platform using an internet-ready phone or computer

Enter the details of the advertisement like a description

Complete upload and wait for a review of the images. Some images may not be approved if it infringes on the rules of the platform

The company will notify you through email if your ad is approved

Switch on your mobile phone and check your email address often as you will get a lot of enquiries once the ad is live.

What you can buy and sell on this platform

You can buy a lot of things on Sellbeta. This platform is not limited to the buying and selling of physical products alone, you can also buy and sell services.

The below products can be bought and sold on this platform:

• Mobile phones and tablets

• Televisions

• Kitchen equipment

• Radios

• Teaching services

• Laptops and computers

• Software

• Blogging services

• Programming services etc.

How to guard yourself against scams on Sellbeta

It is always better to buy products listed by people in your area or location. Try to arrange for a public location to see the seller. Do not arrange to see the seller or buyer in a hidden location for security purposes.

Never pay before seeing what you want to buy

Use commonsense, if a product seems too cheap or too good to be true, do not continue talking with the seller. Do not continue with the transaction.

Do not give out your banking or financial information to a person you do not know. It can be very risky. Your financial information can be used by unscrupulous people to defraud you.

Do not be too eager to pay for any product. Scammers tend to be always in a hurry, a simple delay tactics can save you from scam.

Yes, you can make good money from Sellbeta monthly, you just need to be smart and know what you are doing.