Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes, has blamed goalkeeper David de Gea for their loss against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

He blamed the goalie particularly for Leipzig’s third goal. The legend said the Spain shot-stopper was scared of getting himself hurt.

RB Leipzig defeated Man United, thanks to three goals from Angelino, Amadou Haidara and Justin Kluivert.

Two early goals left Man United on the back foot and they eventually succumbed to defeat, despite a late fightback.

The third Leipzig goal did not cover De Gea in glory, as the goalkeeper appeared to turn his back to play to allow Kluivert an easy finish.

“David de Gea here, he bottles it,” Scholes told BT Sport.

“He’s scared of getting himself hurt. It should never go across the box like that ever.”