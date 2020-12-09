By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has issued six to eight weeks deadline to contractor handling the Pen Cinema Bridge to complete the project.

The state government had shifted the completion of the project on several occasions.

During the 2020 ministerial briefing in June, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye had said the Agege-Pen Cinema would be completed in September 2020, away from the earlier June 2020 announced.

It was later shifted to November. With the eight weeks deadline, it means the project would now be completed in February 2021.

However, Sanwo-Olu, while inspecting the project on Wednesday, gave the contractor six to eight more weeks to complete the project.

Sanwo-Olu, after moving round the flyover, including receiving briefing from the contractor, said the project should be ready in six week times.

The governor was optimistic that when the bridge is completed, it would ensure free flow of traffic around the Agege corridor.

He further said that to improve vehicular movement in and out of Agege, adjoining roads linking the bridge that needed rehabilitation would also be fixed by the state government.