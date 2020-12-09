Nigeria jumped from daily 300 plus COVID-19 cases to 550 on Tuesday, with Lagos logging 219, taking its total to 24,104.

Nigeria also recorded an additional death in Rivers State, its 60th, that sent the death toll to 1,182, across the 36 states and Abuja

These were some of the details in the new data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday night.

Lagos, FCT Abuja and Kaduna, led the rest of the country yet for another day in confirmed infections.

Abuja recorded 168 new cases, next to Lagos, followed by Kaduna with 52.

Kwara confirmed 19 new cases, while Kano and Rivers reported 15 cases each.

The NCDC gave an overview of the nation’s COVID-19 situation:

“Till date, 70,195 cases have been confirmed, 65,110 cases have been discharged and 1,182 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, it said on its website.

As of Tuesday, Nigeria has 3,903 active cases.

Here is a breakdown of the new 550 cases

Lagos-219

FCT-168

Kaduna-52

Kwara-19

Kano-15

Rivers-15

Sokoto-10

Enugu-9

Gombe-8

Plateau-7

Osun-7

Anambra-5

Oyo-5

Jigawa-4

Ogun-4

Bauchi-2

Edo-1

70,195 confirmed

65,110 discharged

1,182 deaths