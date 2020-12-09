By Abankula

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic will still be a major health issue beyond the first quarter of 2021, despite the provision of vaccine.

She said her government would not be able to provide enough vaccines to enough people to cause a big change in the pandemic’s course.

She said this today in a speech at the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

According to her, the vaccine would help to slash the number of deaths.

She also stressed she would take all possible steps to keep schools and nurseries open.