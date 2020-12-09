By Rukayat Moisemhe

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has called for synergy between government and the business community to prevent corruption from undermining the continent’s ability to achieve sustainable growth.

Osinbajo, represented by Mrs Mariam Uwais, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment, made the call at the Africa Business Ethics Conference (ABEC) on Wednesday in Lagos.

The conference had as its theme: “Tackling Corruption to Reduce Poverty and Unemployment in Africa: A Necessity for Building Resilience to Global Risks”.

According to Osinbajo, the conference’s theme aligned with the three focus areas of the Buhari administration. These focus areas are ensuring security, combating corruption and rebuilding the Nigerian economy.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving governance by entrenching transparency. Also, fighting corruption, reinforcing security, improving the public service and strengthening coordination with subnational governments.

“The new social compact to end poverty in all its forms, ensure economic growth, economic diversification, value addition, productive employment envisioned by the Addis- Ababa action agenda states that sound economical, social and environmental policies including good governance at all levels are necessary to achieve our goals.

“This agenda further emphasises that the rule of law, fighting corruption at all levels and in all its forms, civil society and independent media, among others, also play important role in this regard.

“While the fundamental objectives and directives principles of state policies of the 1999 Constitution directs the state to harness the economic potential of the country.

”Additionally, it confers the right on any person to participate in economic activities and business enterprises.

“It is internationally recognized that the fight against corruption is not a one stakeholder affair but a joint responsibility of the state and the private sector.

“Businesses in Africa must interrogate their roles in the enrichment of other continents through illicit flights of the African assets and wealth.

”This will thereby deny the continent of money that can solve insecurity, poverty and unemployment,” the vice-president said.

NAN