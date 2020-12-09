By Agency Reporters

A Nigerian Chima Vitalis and an Indian woman have been arrested in Delhi for being in possession of 10.5 kg of amphetamine, worth $1.4 million.

India’s Railway Police Force said the 40 year-old and the 25 year-old Indian accomplice, identified as Srimathi (25) were arrested on Tuesday.

They were arrested when they were trying to board a train from New Delhi to Bengaluru.

“During checking, a 10.5 kg of amphetamine worth Rs 10 crore ($1.4million) in the international market was recovered from their bags.

“The drug was being taken to Bengaluru city for rave parties,” the police said.

An FIR (First Information Report) against them had been registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the report said.

The police added that further investigation was underway.

Source: ANI/NAN