Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday secured top spot in Champions League Group H in style with a 5-1 thrashing of Istanbul Basaksehir in their rescheduled MatchDay 6.

However, match was overshadowed by the ripples over the racist incident at Parc des Princes on Tuesday, when the two teams walked off after a Romanian referee made a racist remark.

Neymar, Kylian Mbape and their teammates all took a knee and raised their fists in solidarity with Pierre Webo before kick-off.

They then went on to rout Basaksehir.

Neymar netted a hat trick. The Frenchman added a brace.

Coupled with RB Leipzig’s 3-2 home win over Manchester United on Tuesday night, PSG finished at the top of Group H.

The Germans came second via head-to-head as both ended up with 12 points.

Manchester United will now be relegated to Europa League.