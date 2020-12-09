Man United coach, Ole Gunnar solskjaer

Manchester United were dumped out of the Champions League after losing 3-2 to RB Leipzig on a disappointing night for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United, who knew they only needed a point to qualify from Group H, fell 3-0 behind in Germany after a shambolic defensive showing with on-loan Manchester City full-back Angelino (2), Amadou Haidara (13), and Justin Kluivert (69) putting the hosts firmly in control.

However, a Bruno Fernandes penalty with 10 minutes remaining sparked United into life, and Paul Pogba, played a big part to get United back to 3-2 as his header deflected off Harry Maguire (82) and into the net.

It handed United eight minutes to find an equaliser but despite a couple of hairy moments. Julian Nagelsmann’s side held on to send Solskjaer’s men into the Europa League