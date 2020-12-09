Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama believed strongly that he has won the 7 December election and accused his rival, President Nana Akufo-Addo of trying to steal it.

In a press conference on Tuesday night, with the Electoral Commission postponing declaration of the result, Mahama claimed victory in 10 out of the 16 regions of Ghana.

Mahama, who is the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) asked his supporters to disregard any claims that he has called Akufo-Addo to congratulate him.

“I want to state categorically and firmly that I have not congratulated any person,” he told journalists at his residence in Accra.

He said any attempt to overturn results will strongly be resisted.

“No attempt should be made to steal this election. We will resist it.”

He also said that his party has won a working majority of 140 out of the 275 constituencies in the country.

He warned against the subversion of the will of the people.

He thanked Ghanaians for voting for change, as they are tired of Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

Watch the video:

Live | John Mahama speaks on election results https://t.co/pluyZE1KwU — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) December 8, 2020